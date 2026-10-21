Quiz! Can you name the top scorer of every Premier League team in 1996-97?

Can you name the top scorer of every team in the Premier League 30 years ago?

Manchester United's fourth title of the Premier League era arrived as early as 1996-97, when Alex Ferguson's team famously beat out Newcastle United to finish seven points clear. Sunderland and Middlesbrough were both relegated along with Nottingham Forest.

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Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Leicester City all joined the top two in Europe via the Premier League. Chelsea beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup final and would go on to win the Cup Winners' Cup the following May.

In this quiz, we want you to name the top league scorer of all 20 clubs inside the time limit of 6 minutes.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Transfers float your boat? Two of Spain's giant clubs will have made plenty you'll remember. Can you name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid?

We also want you to name every team competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season and answer some questions about the streets football won't forget.

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Finally, we have a Big Quiz of English Football Grounds. Show off your knowledge of stadiums, stands and sponsors from north to south and east to west of the football nation.

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