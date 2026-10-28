How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for FREE: live stream details as Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield in Carabao Cup 4th round

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free in the Carabao Cup 4th round, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea meet in this re-run of the 2005, 2022 and 2024 League Cup finals.

Chelsea won the first of those, Liverpool the next two, and the Reds stand alone as the League Cup’s most successful club, with 10 wins.

This time, though, they face each other in the fourth round, and the big story revolves around Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, who returns to Anfield for the first time since his appointment at Stamford Bridge.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for FREE

Residents of the UK can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free in the UK on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming platform.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea FREE on ITVX Liverpool vs Chelsea is free-to-air in the UK thanks to ITV, who have struck a deal with Sky to show at least one Carabao Cup game per round on terrestrial TV. All you need is an ITVX account to watch online with a valid UK postcode (L4 0TH) and TV license. OUTSIDE THE UK? UNLOCK YOUR FREE STREAM WITH NORDVPN (78% OFF)

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere

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📺 Stream Liverpool vs Chelsea

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the UK

As well as being covered by ITV, Liverpool vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the US

Paramount+ will broadcast Liverpool vs Chelsea in the US. Kick-off is at 4:00pm ET.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on Paramount+ Liverpool vs Chelsea is one of a select number of Carabao Cup fixtures shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in Australia

Liverpool vs Chelsea will be live on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. Kick-off is at 7:00am AEST on Thursday.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on beIN SPORTS Watch every Carabao Cup 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS will also have live coverage of several matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, including the play-offs.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Preview

Matches between Liverpool and Chelsea always pack a punch and they come into this fourth round tie on the back of very different fortunes over the weekend.

The Blues were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, with stand-in goalkeeper Mike Penders credited with an own goal just a few minutes before Cole Palmer received a second yellow card. Mathys Tel added insult to injury.

Liverpool were a little vulnerable defensively, but blistering in attack as Ronald Araujo put in a sparkling performance to drive them past an in-form Brighton & Hove Albion. They leapfrogged Chelsea as a result.

SEE ALSO How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams & Fixtures — Round 4

Without European football this season, Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have played twice in the Carabao Cup. They beat Luton Town and came back from the dead against Leeds United to reach the fourth round and are now within touching distance of the last eight. Liverpool knocked Spurs out comfortably in the last round.

Chelsea's last win at Anfield was behind closed doors in March 2021, when Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game in the Premier League. Emerson and Eden Hazard scored the goals in their last win there in front of a crowd, also in the League Cup, eight years ago.

Xabi Alonso's return to Merseyside is a chance to end that wait for the travelling Chelsea supporters a few weeks before Liverpool make the reverse journey to West London for the first league meeting of the season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

So much depends on team selection, but Andoni Iraola's Reds have responded well to their loss against Manchester City.