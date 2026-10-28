How to watch Arsenal vs Benfica - Free Streams, TV Details for UWCL clash

Watch Arsenal Women vs Benfica Women, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Arsenal vs Benfica key information • Date: Wednesday 28 October • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET • Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood • Free Stream: RTP Play (Portugal) • TV & Streaming: Disney (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (75% off)

Arsenal host Benfica on matchday three of the UEFA Women's Champions League league stage.

After a narrow 1-0 victory over HB Koge, Arsenal let a two goal lead slip away to draw 2-2 against Paris FC in their previous match, after a bizarre Leah Williamson handball led to a penalty.

The Gunners must now bounce back against the Portuguese side.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Benfica in the UWCL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Benfica for free?

Yes. Arsenal vs Benfica is broadcast for free in Portugal on RTP2 and via RTP Play.

Outside Portugal? Use NordVPN to stream the game for free.

Watch Arsenal vs Benfica from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Benfica. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Arsenal vs Benfica the UK

Arsenal vs Benfica will be broadcast live in the UK on Disney+.

Disney+ will show Arsenal vs Benfica Disney+ is the official broadcaster of the UWCL in the UK and will show this fixture between Arsenal and Benfica. Prices start at £6.99/month with plans going up to £15.99/month.

Watch Arsenal vs Benfica in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Arsenal vs Benfica via Paramount+.

Arsenal vs Benfica: Women's Champions League preview

Arsenal will be looking to get their Champions League campaign back on track as they return to Meadow Park, where they have home advantage against Benfica.

The Gunners have struggled for form this season but will be keen to secure a positive result as they look to climb the league-phase table, with Barcelona and Lyon among the difficult fixtures still to come.

Meanwhile, Benfica opened their campaign with a win away to Juventus. The Portuguese side will be hoping to put their defeat to Bayern behind them and take advantage of any uncertainty in the Arsenal camp.

Arsenal won the most recent meeting between the sides 2-0 in October 2025, giving them reason to believe they can secure another important result on home soil.