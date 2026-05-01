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How to watch Leeds United vs Burnley for FREE: Live streams as relegated Clarets visit Elland Road in the Premier League

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Leeds and Burnley were promoted together but their paths have diverged in the Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 5: Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between West Ham United and Leeds United on April 5, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)
Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu (Image credit: Getty Images)
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