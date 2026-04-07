Liverpool fans announce protests at Anfield, with the Kop in uproar over ticket rises

Protests from Liverpool fans will take place both inside and outside of Anfield, starting this weekend, with supporters angry over a planned increase in ticket prices.

The Spirit of Shankly group has urged supporters to “make the club listen” over the decision to implement the price hikes, with the first set of protests expected during this weekend’s Premier League fixture.

Fans have also been urged not to spend any money at the stadium, to send a message to the club’s owners.

Liverpool have increased ticket prices in the Kop stand for the first time

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Liverpool annoyed their fans when they announced the increases at the end of last month, with prices due to rise by three per cent next season.

Ticket holders will also be hit by inflation-linked rises over the following two campaigns.

Supporters at Anfield will be protesting this weekend during their game against Fulham. (Image credit: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

This would see adult general admission tickets, which currently cost between £39 and £61, rise between £1.25 and £1.75 per game for the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, adult season tickets, which currently cost between £713 and £904, will increase between £21.50 and £27 next term, as much as £1.42 more per game.