Tottenham Hotspur fan groups publicly oppose Spurs' imminent Roberto De Zerbi appointment

Tottenham Hotspur fan groups are unhappy about the potential hiring of Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur supporters' groups have urged the club not to hire manager Roberto De Zerbi, claiming it is against the club’s commitments to “respect, safety and inclusion”.

Spurs are reportedly in advanced negotiations with the Italian manager following the departure of Igor Tudor, as they try desperately to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Previously, De Zerbi had wanted to wait until the summer before assessing his options, but now it seems increasingly likely that he could take over at Spurs immediately, to try and steer the club to safety.

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De Zerbi described Mason Greenwood as a 'good guy' in November

Mason Greenwood played for De Zerbi in Marseille. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, at least three fan groups have urged Tottenham to look elsewhere and bring in another candidate, due to De Zerbi’s relationship with former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood.

In October 2022, Greenwood was charged with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Spurs are keen to hire Roberto De Zerbi to replace Igor Tudor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those charges were later dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service due to a “withdrawal of key witnesses” and the emergence of new evidence.

After a loan move from Manchester United to Getafe, Greenwood eventually joined Marseille on a five-year deal, where he played for De Zerbi until the manager left by mutual consent in February this year.

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Last November, De Zerbi described Greenwood as a "good guy" who had paid a "heavy price" adding: “It saddens me what happened in his life, because I know a totally different person than the one who was described.”

In light of this, fan groups Proud Lilywhites, Women of the Lane and Spurs Reach have all stated opposition to his potential appointment.

Women of the Lane released a statement via their social media accounts, saying it was “difficult to reconcile” having the Italian in charge of their team.