Tottenham complete first transfer of January, as defensive reinforcement revealed: report

Reinforcements could be on the way for struggling Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly landed Thomas Frank’s first signing of the January transfer window.

It’s been a difficult start to life in north London for the new head coach, with Spurs finding themselves in a lowly 14th place with over half of this season’s games played.

Frank has, at times, been criticised for being too safe and defensive during this campaign, but this is the area of the pitch that the new investment is focused on.

Tottenham look to Brazil for newest recruit

An interesting selection issue at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been at left-back, with Djed Spence forcing himself into contention against Destiny Udogie, with the former winning the battle so far.

It is relatively surprising, then, that this is where Spurs are aiming their first investment of the season.

Richarlison may soon have a fellow countryman joining him in north London (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, Tottenham have agreed a deal for Santos left-back Souza.

The total package is said to be worth €15m to the Brazilian side, with the player being handed a five-year deal.

Burgos goes on to state that Souza is travelling to England early this week to complete his medical and sign the agreement.

The 19-year-old made 24 league appearances in the 2025 Serie A season, which runs across the calendar year and concluded last month.

The young defender also managed to contribute in an attacking sense, registering one goal and two assists throughout the campaign.

Souza from Santos is Tottenham's latest target (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Souza’s age may mean Spurs see this as a signing for the future, left-back – the only position the Brazil youth international has played – wouldn’t have been our first pick for spending money on.

The Lilywhites only have one out-and-out right-back in Pedro Porro, a situation that saw Archie Gray having to fill in there for a significant chunk of last season.

Whether Spurs see Souza as capable of playing on the other side remains to be seen, but with Udogie (23) and Spence (25) in the squad, the Premier League side already seem set on the left for the foreseeable future.

Souza is worth €5m, according to Transfermarkt.