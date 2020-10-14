Amazon Prime Day 2020: What are the best deals for football fans?
By Conor Pope
We're seeing huge savings in this year's 48-hour Amazon Prime Day, and we'll be searching out the best deals on football gear for you
Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale offering deals on a huge range of products, is currently taking place over the 48 hours of October 13 and 14 this year.
So if you're looking for a new pair of football boots, a club's shirt, fitness equipment, a console to play FIFA 21 on or even a TV to watch this season's Premier League, this is the place to be.
We'll be bringing football-related deals over the course of today and tomorrow's Prime Day(s). It kicked off at midnight on Tuesday, October 13, and runs until 11.59pm on Wednesday, October 14 (although don't be surprised if some deals stick around a little longer).
The only thing you'll need to take advantage is an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you'll get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.
But it might be worth hanging on to a Prime subscription anyway: there will be two entire rounds of Premier League fixtures shown exclusively on Amazon in December – 20 matches in all. The service has already had one Premier League game this season, and with matches continuing behind closed doors, there is a likelihood that more will be shown through Amazon.
What Amazon Prime Day deals are there?
We'll be updating this section with the best deals that matter to you throughout Prime Day.
- Full range of Puma football boots – save up to £69
- Kindle deals – save up to £70 – and our recommendation for football books to get you started
- Watch Premier League for cheap with big Amazon Prime Day savings – up to £40 off on Fire TV, Roku and Now TV ranges
- The best TVs for watching football on sale – save up to 47%
- Amazon Echo deals – save up to £50 and get all your latest football news
- Gaming deals: FIFA 21, XBox One, PS4, PES 2021 and Football Manager all on sale
- Fire TV Cube, £69.99 (RRP: £109.99) – watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime
- Sportwear and sports tech – save up to 30%
We'll be adding to the list until the bitter end of Wednesday to make sure you get the best football-related Prime Deals, so keep checking for more.
In the meantime, here's some of our best deals round-ups to tide you through.
