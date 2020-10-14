Watch Premier League for cheap with big Amazon Prime Day savings

Watching the Premier League from home has become an expensive pursuit – not helped by the new pay-per-view matches beginning this weekend.

And though Amazon Prime, Sky Sports and BT Sport packages are needed to watch all of the broadcast games, Prime Day deals mean you can save money on what you need.

Amazon's own Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cubes, as well as Roku Sticks and NowTV Sticks have all been reduced for Prime Day.

These will enable you to watch football on your television without lengthy contracts – as long as you have the appropriate passes.

WHY NOT TRY? Amazon Prime Day TV deals: The best TVs for watching football on sale

1. Amazon Fire TV Stick

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day deal: £29.99

RRP: £49.99

Amazon's Fire TV Stick plugs into the back of your telly with no fuss and beams a range to apps to your TV, including YouTube, Prime Video and BT Sport. What more could you possibly want?

This Prime Day deal is first-come, first-serve. If you're not fast with it, you're last with it!

Buy it on Amazon now

What you'll need to watch the Premier League: an Amazon Prime subscription and a BT Sport monthly pass

2. Amazon Fire TV Cube

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day deal: £69.99

RRP: £109.99

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is more powerful than the stick. It's Alexa-enabled and sits at the front of your TV, as much as a Smart Assistant as a media streamer.

It still has the same operating system as the stick, however, and all the same football-streaming apps.

Buy it on Amazon now

What you'll need to watch the Premier League: an Amazon Prime subscription and a BT Sport monthly pass

3. Roku TV Sticks

(Image credit: Roku)

Roku Express Prime Day deal: £17.99

RRP: £29.99

Roku Premiere Prime Day deal: £27.99

RRP: £39.99

Roku Streaming Stick+ Prime Day deal: £34.99

RRP: £59.99

Three options here, but all excitingly offer the option to watch every single broadcast Premier League game this season on one stick.

You can download apps for Amazon Prime, NowTV with Sky Sports, and BT Sport to see all the games – as well as EFL, Scottish Premiership, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Keep an eye on the deals here: the Express has a 40% saving, the Premiere just 30% and the Streaming Stick+ 42%.

Buy the Roku Express

Buy the Roku Premiere

Buy the Roku Streaming Stick+

What you'll need to watch the Premier League: an Amazon Prime subscription, a NowTV Sky Sports pass, and a BT Sport monthly pass

4. Now TV Stick

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day deal: £14.50

RRP: £24.85

The cheapest option on Prime Day, but it comes with a catch (or a bonus!): you can't get a deal with Sky Sports included, so you'll need to buy that separately, but it does comes with a Sky entertainment pass – meaning you can watch big American shows like The Twilight Zone, Brave New World and The Walking Dead.

While you can't get Amazon Prime on a Now TV, you can get Sky Sports and the BT Sport app – giving you access to almost every Premier League game on your TV.

What you'll need to watch the Premier League: an Amazon Prime subscription (to get the Prime Day deal), a NowTV Sky Sports pass and a BT Sport monthly pass

ALSO SEE...

SALE Amazon Prime Day 2020: What are the best deals for football fans?

READING Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals – and 7 football books to get you started

GUIDE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this weekend, from anywhere in the world