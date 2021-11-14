Armenia v Germany live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Armenia v Germany live stream, Sunday 14 November, 5pm GMT

Germany will be looking to build on their 9-0 demolition of Liechtenstein when they conclude their World Cup qualifying campaign against Armenia on Sunday.

Die Mannschaft had already secured their place at Qatar 2022 before their thrashing of Liechtenstein on Thursday night. The red card shown to opposition defender Jens Hofer in the ninth minute made Germany's task easier, but they showed no mercy for the remainder of the game. Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller both notched braces (and there were also two own goals), while Ilkay Gundogan, Marco Reus and Ridle Baku got their names on the scoresheets too.

This was not Germany's record win - that honour belongs to the team of 1912 which inflicted a 16-0 shellacking on the Russian Empire at the Olympics in Stockholm. Yet Germany made history in another way on Thursday, as Hansi Flick became the first manager of the national team to win each of his first six games in charge.

After a disappointing Euro 2020 and a dismal 2018 World Cup, there is a feeling that Germany could be genuine contenders in Qatar next year. They will be looking to make it seven wins on the bounce this weekend against opponents they thrashed 6-0 in Flick's second game at the helm.

Armenia's slim hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup were all but extinguished by a 5-0 home loss to North Macedonia on Thursday.

Three points adrift of the play-off place, Armenia must beat Germany and hope North Macedonia and Romania slip up in their respective matches, all while producing the 19-goal swing that would give them the advantage on goal difference. Armenia's fans, it is fair to say, will not be checking flight prices to Doha any time soon.

Germany remain without Niklas Sule, who has tested positive for COVID-19, and Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Karim Adeyemi, who are all in quarantine after having come into close contact with the centre-back.

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT on Sunday, 14 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

