Brentford v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Manchester United live stream, Wednesday 19 January, 8pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Brentford on Wednesday night.

Ralf Rangnick’s side have won only one of their last four matches and now find themselves five points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot. United played some of their best football of the Rangnick era so far against Aston Villa, and a Bruno Fernandes brace put them in a commanding position.

The Red Devils were unable to see the job through, however. Jacob Ramsey halved the deficit for Villa in the 77th minute, before Philippe Coutinho earned Villa a point with a debut goal soon after. United were criticised for a lack of mental strength in the aftermath of the game at Villa Park, and they will need to improve quickly if they are to break into the top four.

Brentford fell to a 2-0 defeat by Liverpool last time out. They remain 10 points clear of the bottom three, though, and are unlikely to be dragged into the relegation battle. Thomas Frank’s side have won three of their last four home matches and will fancy their chances of at least causing United problems on Wednesday.

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are available again for the Red Devils after missing the draw with Villa through suspension. Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to be involved in some capacity, but Eric Baily and Paul Pogba are out injured.

Rangnick stated that Martial refused to be included in the matchday squad at the weekend, although the Frenchman dismissed such claims on social media. Either way, he is unlikely to be involved at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford will have to make do without David Raya, Charlie Goodie, Julian Jeanvier and Joshua Dasilva, all of whom are injured. Mathias Jorgensen is a doubt but could be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad, but Frank Onyeka is representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 19 January, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

