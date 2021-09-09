Brentford vs Brighton: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Brentford face off against Brighton this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Graham Scott

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Graham Scott

Graham Scott of Oxford was promoted to the Select Group of Referees in 2015. He started officiating in 1997.

Scott was almost demoted by the PGMOL in 2017 after reffing just eight Premier League games all season but appealed against his demotion and retained his place. Scott has a reputation for actively discouraging time-wasting, diving and dissent, which has garnered some praise from football pundits and journalists.

Assistants: Darren Cann, Mark Scholes

Darren Cann of Great Yarmouth is a former Norwich City youth player who became a Class 1 referee in 1993. He is one of the most experienced assistant referees in Europe, having officiated at the four most prestigious appointments in English football (FA Cup Final 2006, FA Community Shield 2007, Carling Cup Final 2007, Championship Play Off Final 2007), along with the Champions League final and World Cup final.

Mark Scholes has refereed over 230 games in the Premier League since 2008 and 30 FA Cup games in that time. He was assistant referee for the 2020 Community Shield.

Fourth Official: Dean Whitestone

Dean Whitestone refereed his first Football League game in 2005 at Notts County. A police officer with the Metropolitan Police, he is a Select Group 2 ref with over 15 years’ experience.

VAR: Lee Mason

Bolton-born Lee Mason took up refereeing in 1988 and was included in the Football League list of assistant refs in 1998 before becoming a Premier League assistant in 2000. A hugely experienced ref for two decades, Mason was famously lauded in the press following his handling of a League Cup tie between Chelsea and Manchester United in October 2012 and infamously criticised last February after controversially ruling out a Lewis Dunk goal in a Brighton defeat to West Brom.

Mason retired from on-field duties at the end of the 2020/21 season but has become the league’s first dedicated Video Assistant Referee from the 2021/22 season.

Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes

Adrian Holmes is from West Yorkshire and has been assistant referee at over 200 Premier League matches since 2012/13. He first officiated in the Football League in 2009.

