Euro 2020 – Eden Hazard: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Eden Hazard will be a key player for Belgium at this summer's European Championship.

The forward has won 107 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2008.

Belgium have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2020, and will face Denmark, Russia and Finland in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Belgium a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does Eden Hazard play for?

Hazard plies his trade at club level with Real Madrid. He moved to the club in 2019 and has since made 43 appearances during an injury-hit spell in the Spanish capital.

He won the La Liga title during his debut campaign at Madrid, having won the Premier League on two occasions with former club Chelsea. He also won an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League at Stamford Bridge.

Before joining Chelsea, Hazard spent seven years with Lille - five of which were in the first team. He helped the club win the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France in 2011.

How old is Eden Hazard?

Hazard was born on 7 January 1991. He is 30 years old.

What is Eden Hazard's squad number?

Hazard will wear the No.10 shirt for Belgium at Euro 2020. At club level for Real Madrid, he wears the No.7.

What is Eden Hazard's net worth?

Hazard has an estimated net worth of £70m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Eden Hazard's contract length?

Hazard's contract at Real Madrid runs until 2024. He signed a five-year deal at the club after moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea.

What is Eden Hazard's salary?

Hazard earns an estimated £407,000 per week at Real Madrid, according to salarysport.com.