Euro 2020 – Timo Werner: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Timo Werner will be hoping for a triumphant summer with Germany at the European Championship.

The striker has won 40 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his debut in 2017.

Germany lost their opening game of Euro 2020 to France , but bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Portugal.

If Joachim Low's side avoid defeat by Hungary on Wednesday they will qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Timo Werner play for?

Werner plays his club football for Chelsea, having made the move to Stamford Bridge in 2020.

The striker has scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for the Blues, with whom he won the Champions League last term.

He previously plied his trade with RB Leipzig, scoring 95 goals in 159 matches for the club.

Werner began his career with the Stuttgart, the club from the city of his birth.

How old is Timo Werner?

Werner was born on 6 March 1996. He is 25 years old.

What is Timo Werner's squad number?

Werner will wear the No.11 shirt for France at Euro 2020. At club level for Chelsea, he also wears the No.11.

What is Timo Werner's net worth?

Werner has an estimated net worth of £21.6m, according to glusea.com.

What is Timo Werner's contract length?

Werner's contract at Chelsea runs until the summer of 2025. He signed a five-year deal when he joined the club in 2020.

What is Timo Werner's salary?

Werner earns an estimated £272,000 per week at Chelsea, according to salarysport.com.