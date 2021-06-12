Euro 2020 – Who is Christian Eriksen's wife and does he have kids?

Christian Eriksen will be hoping to lead Denmark to glory at Euro 2020.

The Inter Milan attacking midfielder will be a key player for his country this summer, as they seek to stun the continent for a second time.

Denmark were shock winners of Euro 1992 despite only being called up to participate at the last minute following war-torn Yugoslavia's expulsion.

Eriksen and his team-mates will be dreaming of something similar at the 16th edition of the European Championship.

The playmaker will be supported over the next month by his girlfriend, Sabrina Kvist Jensen.

The couple have been together for several years and will celebrate their ninth anniversary in August. Alfred Eriksen, their son, was born in 2018.

Denmark have not reached the knockout stage of the Euros since 2004, when they qualified for the quarter-finals.

They did not even take part five years ago and are desperate to make up for lost time at Euro 2020.

Eriksen will be a key player for Kasper Hjulmand's side, and his countrymen will be pleased to have seen him recapture his best form at Inter in recent months.

Fresh from winning the Serie A title at San Siro, Eriksen will now be keen to add an international trophy to his honours list.

It will not be easy, although Denmark have been widely tipped as potential dark horses this summer.

They will begin their campaign against Finland on June 12, with their opponents set to make their tournament debut.

Meetings with Belgium and Russia follow, as Denmark attempt to secure a top-two finish.

They might also advance to the round of 16 if they finish third, with four of the six third-place finishers set to progress.

Indeed, just eight teams will be sent home at the end of the group stage, and Denmark will be desperate not to be among them.

If Eriksen is at his best, they have a great chance of doing well at Euro 2020.