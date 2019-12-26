FIFA 20 Ultimate Team bargains: 10 brilliant FUT buys for under 2,500 coins

It's time to plan who'll make it into your FUT 21 squad this year. With new icon cards, TOTW sides to consider and Rulebreakers packs, who do you go for? Well, to help, we've been eyeing up some of the cheap options that can help kick-start your Ultimate Team stint this year.

What's more, these players come in useful when it comes to Squad Builder Challenges. Get a few of these lads on your books and you'll have a ton of highly rated cards to exchange for much bigger prizes in the SBCs.

Whether you're looking to build a competitive team as quickly as possible or you're looking to hoard coins until you need to spend them, here are some of the best FIFA 21 Ultimate Team bargains that you can nab for under 2,500 coins.

1. Josip Ilicic

Price: 2.5k

Rating: 84

Slovenian hitman Ilicic has been a revelation at Atalanta in the last few seasons and like many of his teammates - and much of Serie A, actually - he's very highly rated on FIFA despite not commanding the same kind of respect in the real world.

FIFA 21 review Have EA created a game better than football in the real world?

With four-star skills and weak foot, Ilicic is the perfect option if you're building a team full of players from Italy's top tier. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is rated 83 and could only set you back 1k if you find the right deal - the pair make a good strike partnership.

2. Pizzi

(Image credit: PA)

Price: 2.5k

Rating: 84

You'd be forgiven for not knowing much about Pizzi. The Benfica right-winger is one of a number of untapped gems from the Primeira Liga and if you're going with mainly Portuguese players in your side, you're going to want to get a Pizzi the action with this fella (sorry not sorry).

FIFA 21 tips 10 attacking tips to help you win - by using principles of real players and managers

With 83-rated passing and dribbling, this winger is solid rather than outstanding. Alex Grimaldo at left-back is another potential bargain from Benfica, too.

3. Nicolas Tagliafico

Price: 2.4k

Rating: 84

If Grimaldo doesn't tickle your pickle, Tagliafico may well. The Argentinian left-back can link up with the likes of Ever Banega (83), Giovanni Lo Celso (82) and Gonzalo Higuain (83) - all around 1k - while Ajax teammates Daley Blind (82) and Andre Onana (84) will set you back just 3.5k - and will give you green links.

FIFA 21 Who's in the latest FUT Team of the Week?

Tagliafico has a high work rate in attack and defence. With 82-rated pace, he's fairly speedy, too.

4. Kasper Schmeichel

(Image credit: PA)

Price: 2.2k

Rating: 84

Of course, Kasper isn't the only Schmeichel on FIFA 21. But given that the Leicester City stopper is one of the better Premier League options, his price of 2.2k is frankly ridiculous.

FIFA 21 The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode

The 34-year-old has 89-rated reflexes, 82-rated diving and 83-rated kicking. If you're building a Prem-based FUT side, you're going to want either Alisson or Ederson long-term. Schmeichel's cheapness, however, is a huge positive, even if you just want him on the bench to boost your overall rating.

5. Idrissa Gueye

Price: 2.3k

Rating: 84

Idrissa Gana Gueye was always criminally underrated when he plied his trade at Everton. How is he still so cheap now he's at a superclub like Paris Saint-Germain?

FIFA 21 How to do every newly released goal celebration

The CDM's tackling stats are superb and any Ligue 1-based FUT team will want a destroyer this good in the squad. Plus, the Senegalese connection means that should you want to incorporate Sadio Mané into your Ligue 1 side, you might be able to make it work a little better with Gueye there.

6. Raul Jimenez

(Image credit: PA)

Price: 2.4k

Rating: 84

OK - when are people going to start recognising Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez as one of the best in the world? EA certainly have with an 84 rating, but he's still as cheap as sliced, fried potatoes.

FIFA 21 tips How to do Creative Runs

83-rated physicality, 82-rated shooting and 82-rated dribbling puts him firmly in the "solid if not spectacular" bracket but as far as Premier League strikers go, you can't get a better one for this price. Consider Carlos Vela (83), Hirving Lozano (80) and Jesus Corona (84) at RW too - all Mexican, all under 2.5k.

7. Joao Cancelo

Price: 2k

Rating: 83

Joao Cancelo of Manchester City is down as playing at his natural right-back on FIFA 21 though - and he's particularly cost-effective. He's another player stong across the board stats-wise and his nationality and club make him an obvious pick for a number of reasons.

RANKED! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever

He can link with perfect compatibility to Ruben Dias (81) to the left of him - he's only about 1k - while ahead you have a few options. Bernardo Silva (87) is the perfect link but costs around 18k, while Riyad Mahrez (85) is less than 7k and has five-star skills. Ferran Torres (81) is less than 1k. Remember Pizzi, too, a Portuguese right-winger who can help create a hybrid team.

8. Dele Alli

(Image credit: PA)

Price: 1.4k

Rating: 83

He's not getting too much game-time right now for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur but Dele Alli is still an absolute baller on FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 How to (legally) buy and sell your assets to maximise profits

With four-star skills, 83-rated dribbling and 80-rated shooting, this is a CAM who can make a big difference, even just off your bench. Steven Bergwijn, too, is the same rating and a similar price.

9. Joel Matip

Price: 1.6k

Rating: 83

OK, everyone knows the Liverpool centre-back that they'd pick, were money no object. But Joel Matip is a more-than-able Plan B.

FIFA 21 tips 10 defending tips to help you win - by using ideas from real players and managers

Matip is strong, aggressive and his defensive stats are sound. Plus, as a Cameroonian, he enables you to slot the aforementioned Andre Onana in goal without losing too much chemistry. Even van Dijk can't do that.

10. Marcelo

(Image credit: PA Images)

Price: 1.9k

Rating: 83

Gone are the days where Marcelo was the coolest full-back on FIFA. But are you really going to turn down a left-back with five-star skills and 88-rated dribbling, exactly?

FIFA 21 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

Not only is Marcelo extremely fun to play with but his chemistry with La Liga players and Brazilians means that he's an excellent choice for so many squads. Plus, he'll look cool in any kit you play him in. An added bonus.

