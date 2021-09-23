FIFA 22: The top passers in this year's game are revealed

EA Sports have announced the top passers on FIFA 22, out on October 1.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is the best passer on the game with a rating of 93, with Toni Kroos and Lionel Messi following behind, both with a passing rating of 91.

Of the top nine, only PSG and Real Madrid have two players each. There are only three Premier League players on the list, with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool the highest-rated English player in the game in terms of passing.

FIFA 22's top passers

De Bruyne – 93 (Manchester City)

Kroos – 91 (Real Madrid)

Messi – 91 (PSG)

Parejo – 90 (Villarreal)

Modric – 89 (Real Madrid)

Fernandes – 89 (Manchester United)

Alexander-Arnold – 88 (Liverpool)

Alberto – 87 (Lazio)

Verratti – 87 (PSG)

