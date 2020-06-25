When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Liverpool were steaming towards a first league title for 30 years before the pandemic hit but, after more than three months of wondering what would become of their remarkable season, they are once again on course to finish what was started. Following a goalless draw against Everton in their first game back and a 4-0 thumping of Palace, they need only one point. So, who's next?

What is the soonest Liverpool could lift the title?

Date: Tonight, Thursday June 25

Opponent: None

Liverpool currently sit 23 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with 24 points still available to the second-placed club. A single point will hand the Reds the title, meaning if Manchester City fail to win their game in hand this evening, a visit to Frank Lampard's Chelsea, the title will be theirs.

No team enjoys winning a trophy watching on their sofa but - with fans barred from stadiums anyway - simply getting it done as soon as possible would be fine. Liverpool fans have waited long enough already, after all!

But, while Chelsea are tough opposition, Pep Guardiola's side are heavy favourites. The title, therefore, is more likely to come in Liverpool's following fixture. Now, who might that be against?

When would Liverpool win with their current lead?

Date: Thursday, July 2

Opponent: Manchester City

That's right. Liverpool's next opponent is Manchester City, the side that so agonisingly pipped them to glory last season.

City might not have much in terms of league position up for grabs but you can bet they'll do everything they possibly can to avoid handing the title over to their rivals in their own back yard. Jordan Henderson & Co., meanwhile, would nothing more than to seal the deal at the Etihad.

Just a point would likely be enough to see Liverpool confirming the title against their rivals in this circumstance.

Expect a cup final atmosphere for this clash should the planets align.

(Image credit: PA)

What if Manchester City beat Chelsea and Liverpool?

Should the most prolonged title coronation in history be extended even further, Liverpool would be looking to their home game against Aston Villa on Sunday, July 5. A draw will do it.

With Villa currently in 19th, the Reds would surely see this as shoo-in, even after the poor run of form that would have led to this particular situation...

