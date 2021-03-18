Poland Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Poland Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, new manager Paulo Sousa has picked a selection of players familiar to European football fans, spearheaded of course by captain, record scorer and record appearance-maker, Robert Lewandowski.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Poland squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Poland Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

Poland have made a number of first-time call-ups for this set of fixtures, mainly from the Polish Ekstraklasa. The only two players who play overseas football hoping for a first appearance for the Eagles are striker Karol Swiderski and Michal Helik, who plies his trade for Barnsley.

There aren't many high-profile absentees for this round of games for the Poles. 33-year-old Artur Jedrzejczyk misses out after an autumn call-up against Finland; he's the most experienced name missing from this squad. Premier League stars Kamil Grosicki, Mateusz Klich, Jakub Moder, Jan Bednarek and Lukasz Fabianski are all present.

Poland have an ageing core at the heart of their side; Fabianski and Szczesny in goal are 35 and 30 respectively, while Glik, Grosicki, Krychowiak and most notably Lewandowski are all in their 30s, too. Sousa has called up Kamil Piatkowski, Kacper Kozlowski and Bartosz Slisz - who are all under 21. 20-year-old Brighton midfielder Michal Karbownik hasn't made the cut this time, only getting into the preliminary side.

Poland are in the same 2022 World Cup qualification group as England, who they are set to play on March 31.

