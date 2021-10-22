Poll! Over half of FFT readers think Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is Manchester United's biggest problem right now

A survey conducted on FourFourTwo.com over the last week has revealed that 56% of voters believe Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is the biggest problem facing Manchester United right now.

Just 18% of people believe that United's much-talked-about midfield is the cause of their woes, while 10% blame Cristiano Ronaldo for why the club have had a blip of late in the league. Nine percent say that the defence is the issue.

Elsewhere in our survey, over half of you say that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the best player on Earth right now. The Egyptian King won 52% of people rank him higher than the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, thanks in part perhaps to his recent hot streak of scoring in nine consecutive matches.

Twenty-five percent of those who answered the poll rank Lionel Messi as the best in the world, with 10% voting Ronaldo. Just 1% of all those who voted plumped for Kevin De Bruyne.

We also asked you which team are going to win the Champions League this season and on that front, we got a bit of a surprise. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have yet to convince our voters - who put them third- and fourth-favourite respectively. There's no pleasing some, eh?

Instead, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are joint-favourites with our followers, commanding 25% of the vote each. Liverpool's current form has them as favourites to win the Premier League, too - on 41% of the vote, ahead of City on 28% of the vote. Just 25% of you reckon Chelsea will do it this year, after their phenomenal early form cooled of late under Thomas Tuchel.

Still, no one thinks Newcastle United are going to challenge for this season's title, right? Right. Zero percent think that the newly-rich Magpies will turn things around that dramatically - but perhaps surprisingly, just 13% of people think that they'll win the league before 2025. The majority of those polled said between 2025 and 2030 (36%), while 30% reckon that they won't win it at all.

Here's something a little more predictable, mind. Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski is odds-on with you lot to win the Ballon d'Or with 38% of our vote, while Lionel Messi has 30%.

