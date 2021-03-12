Quiz! Can you name every North London Derby scorer since 2010?

You have 10 minutes to guess 81 players - two of the last 83 goals have been own goals, so we'll give you those as a headstart.

It's not just because they moved north of the river. That's just the tip of the iceberg of why Tottenham Hotspur fans despise Arsenal.

There's the fact that they won the title on their ground - twice, in fact. There's the whole Sol Campbell episode of Spurs's own captain moving across North London. There's the 20 or so years of the Gunners finishing above them.

And plainly, Arsenal fans don't like Tottenham much either. They took Harry Kane, an ex-Arsenal academy prospect, and fashioned him into a weapon against them. They've built a brand new stadium, hired a manager that Gooners weren't massively keen on anyway and now Arsenal can't seem to finish above their rivals after so long on top.

There's no love lost. For some, this is the derby in the Premier League. And it's seen some absolute classics over the last 11 years or so...

