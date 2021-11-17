Quiz! Can you name every player since 2000 to have played in Europe's top five leagues and scored 50+ goals?

Eight minutes on the clock, 32 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

There's a good chance that Phil Younghusband is the greatest player to have come out of Chelsea's academy that you've never heard of.

Younghusband never did get to play for the Chelsea first-team - making him ineligible for today's quiz - but he achieved things that the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, hell, even Frank Lampard and John Terry could only dream of at international level. He's his country's most capped player and record goalscorer with 52 goals.

A little like Blackburn Rovers striker and Stoke-raised Ben Brereton, Younghusband was born in Surrey but adopted by the other side of the world. He was a legend in the Philippines for his footballing exploits - and there are so many footballers across the world who reached similar levels of icon status without the average English fan so much as hearing a peep from them.

So while we're here, congrats to Ali Mabkhout, Le Cong Vinh, Ali Ashfaq, Sunil Chhetri, Bashar Abdullah, Jasem Al-Huwaidi and anyone else who's managed to score tons of goals at international level without getting the credit for it. Today though, we're looking for players post-2000 and to have played in Europe's top five leagues - just so you're not looking for dozens of Younghusbands...

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?

Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?

Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?