Quiz! Can you name every top-flight team since 1945?

The Premier League is a funny old place. You have ever-presents that fight for the top few places in the table... and then you have clubs who are clearly only here for a season or two - no offence.

And the best thing about the league? The smaller teams are always capable of beating the bigger ones. The old cliche rings true - there's no easy game in the Premier League.

Back in the early 1900s, you had clubs like Darwen and Glossop competing in the top tier of English football. So we thought we'd be a little kinder and ask you to name as many clubs who have been in Division 1/the Premier League since 1945, as you can.

They're ordered by their last promotion. You should be able to name 20 at least...

