Quiz! How many of Chelsea's 50 biggest transfers can you name?

Ten minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

When Roman Abramovich's yacht first arrived in British waters in 2003, the media began speculating about just about every player in the world that Chelsea could be signing.

Thierry Henry was linked. Edgar Davids, too. The idea of Ronaldo in a blue shirt was floated. Eventually, they signed Juan Sebastien Veron, Claude Makelele, Joe Cole, Hernan Crespo, Adrian Mutu and others.

Over the years, the spending eased slightly. Sure, Chelsea have always bought great players, but they've not always thrown about the biggest sums of money.

Until this summer. Roman's gone big again on signings - but do any of them crack the top 50 at Stamford Bridge?

