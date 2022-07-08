Spain v Finland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Spain v Finland live stream, Friday 8 July, 5.00pm

Looking for a Spain v Finland live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Spain’s bid for Euro 2022 glory kicks off in Milton Keynes against Finland on Friday, but they will be without injured star player Alexia Putellas.

The Ballon d’Or winner suffered a devastating ACL injury on the eve of the tournament, in a huge blow to La Roja’s chances.

Putellas, who was top scorer in the Champions League last season with Barcelona, joined Spain’s record scorer Jennifer Hermoso on the treatment table.

She was widely tipped to be one of the stars of the tournament, but Spain will have to focus on getting the job done without her as they begin their Group B campaign.

Jorge Vilda’s side will also face Germany and Switzerland in their bid to reach the knockout stages, with those two sides facing off later on Friday.

The Spaniards reached the quarter-finals in 2013 and 2017, but will now be aiming to at least match their best-ever achievement of a semi-final run in 1997.

Finland are also former semi-finalists, having made the last four in 2005, but they come into this game as underdogs.

The Finns have never beaten Spain in seven previous meetings, picking up two draws and five defeats, and they face a La Roja team on a six-match competitive unbeaten run.

Kick-off is at 5.00pm BST on Friday 8 July and it is being shown by BBC Two in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

