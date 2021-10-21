Super Sunday: Which European derbies are on this weekend and where can I watch them?

Europe's top leagues may pretend fixture lists are randomly spat out by a machine but we know better. How else could there be so many weekends on which all of the big teams are playing, offering audiences a smorgasbord of football and an opportunity to spend 24 hours in your pants?

This coming Sunday is a festival of football offered down by the gods. So start sowing the seeds of a "dicky tummy" or "head cold" and cancel your other plans accordingly...

Manchester United vs Liverpool

A game being tipped by many as a make or break moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the Red Devils host second-placed Liverpool on Sunday. Four points and four places separate the fierce rivals. Win, and United's season is back on track. Lose, however, and the title is probably already a lost cause.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

An east-meets-north London derby includes another pair of European hopefuls, as David Moyes' plucky Hammers welcome Nuno Espirito Santo's Spurs to the London Stadium. The hosts are currently seventh in the table, two places (and just one point) behind Tottenham.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The quality may have dipped in recent years but the rivalry still burns as hot as ever. Barcelona have been well below their usual standards under Ronald Koeman, but sit just two points behind second-placed Real in the table. A win would give their post-Lionel Messi title ambitions a major boost.

Marseille vs PSG

Can anyone catch PSG this season? The Qatari-backed franchise enjoy a nine point lead at the summit after only 10 games. If they are to be caught, it might be down to Sunday's hosts. Marseille are 10 points adrift but have a game in hand over Neymar & Co. A win might just make things interesting after all.

Inter Milan vs Juventus

Fancy double-screening? You could also watch Italian giants Inter and Juventus on Sunday evening. Lats season's champions welcome the fallen giants to the Giuseppe Meazza hoping to add to the Old Lady's misery and augment their own title ambitions. A win for the reigning Serie A champions could see Inter go just two points behind local rivals AC Milan.

