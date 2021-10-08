West Ham Women's squad: best player, manager, and WSL record

The West Ham Women's squad will be looking to try and arrest their steady decline throughout their time in the WSL. Manager Olli Harder replaced long-term coach Matt Beard halfway through last season, and whilst he tightened the side up defensively, concerns remain. Harder will hope that the benefit of a pre-season will help his side avoid the drop.

West Ham Women's squad

GK: Mackenzie Arnold

GK: Anna Leat

DF: Maisy Barker

DF: Dagny Brynjarsdottir

DF: Hawa Cissoko

DF: Lisa Evans

DF: Grace Fisk

DF: Gilly Flaherty

DF: Grace Garrad

DF: Lois Joel

DF: Lucy Parker

MF: Brooke Cairns

MF: Mel Fillis

MF: Yui Hasegawa

MF: Kate Longhurst

MF: Abbey-Leigh Stringer

MF: Katerina Svitkova

MF: Zaneta Wyne

MF: Tameka Yallop

FW: Adriana Leon

FW: Claudia Walker

West Ham Women's squad: Squad profile

There were a number of controversial loan departures when Olli Harder arrived last season, and a number of those have been made permanent. The skilful, but occasionally unreliable, Swiss winger Alisha Lehmann has moved on to Aston Villa whilst midfielder Cho So-hyun has joined Tottenham on a permanent basis.

In their place, Harder has brought in a number of new players including Yui Hasegawa from Milan. The Japanese midfielder is rumoured to have turned down a host of top European clubs in order to be coached by Harder. The experienced Australian midfielder Tameka Yallop has also joined following an impressive Olympic tournament with Australia.

Former Birmingham striker Claudia Walker has joined to replace Martha Thomas, who signed for Manchester United over the summer. Walker was essential to the Blues avoiding the drop last year, and West Ham will hope she provides them with the goals required.

West Ham will also be boosted by the return to full fitness of Adriana Leon, who now has an Olympic gold medal to her name. Leon was missing for the vast majority of last season and Harder will be pleased to have her experience and talent back on the wing.

West Ham Women's squad: Who is West Ham's best player?

Lisa Evans

The loan signing of Lisa Evans from Arsenal could prove to be one of the savviest pieces of business from this summer's transfer window. The experienced Scot can play at right back, right wing or as a striker, and should be a great support for some of the younger players in this West Ham team.

West Ham Women's squad: Who is West Ham's manager?

Olli Harder

Olli Harder joined West Ham back in December, replacing Matt Beard as West Ham's results slipped. The New Zealander has experience coaching in the US, Norway and China, and is fluent in English, Norwegian and German.

West Ham Women's squad: West Ham's WSL record

West Ham joined the WSL at the start of the 2018/19 season with Matt Beard appointed their head coach. They finished seventh in their first season, as well as reaching the final of the FA Cup. Last season, they finished eighth.