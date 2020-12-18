Fee: Undisclosed

When Ronaldinho was sick of Max Allegri at Milan, he asked his brother and agent Roberto de Assis to find a club in Brazil after 10 years away.

Palmeiras, Grêmio and Flamengo were all interested in the five-time world champion (as were Blackburn). The former sent coach Luiz Felipe Scolari to talk to Assis and convince him of the deal, while Grêmio put speakers on the stadium’s pitch to celebrate with their fans after claiming to have had Ronaldinho's comeback confirmed. It was premature: in the end, the Brazilian ace signed for Flamengo instead.