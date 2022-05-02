Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale makes savage comment towards Rob Holding over his first Premier League goal

Arsenal pair Aaron Ramsdale and Rob Holding certain seem like they get on – and it's just as well, following Rambo's trolling of his centre-back.

The Gunners beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday to move back into the top four above rivals Tottenham, with Holding getting on the scoresheet for the first time in the Premier League.

The Bolton Baresi was interviewed by Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves after the match with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale – who took the opportunity to reference the defender's hair.

"I've scored a few Carabao Cup goals but it's nice to get my first Prem goal and hopefully, I can build on that," Holding said of the glancing header that opened the scoring.

"Only took six years and a new hairline," said Ramsdale, almost under his breath to his teammate.

(Image credit: Getty)

Holding however chuckled along, seemingly taking the joke well. Perhaps he's used to it, though: it's not the first time that Rambo has mentioned Holding's hair in front of a Sky Sports camera.

"This is what it now looks like," the England keeper said pointing at Holding's barnet during a game of 'Never Have I Ever', on YouTube. "And this is what it used to look like," he finished, pointing at his own head.

(Image credit: Getty)

Ramsdale has been a huge hit both on and off the field this season with fans, looking solid between the sticks for Mikel Arteta's side and enrapturing supporters with his infectious personality.

Holding, meanwhile, has been used sporadically this campaign but has barely put a foot wrong in defence – or a hair. And those luscious locks are looking fantastic.

