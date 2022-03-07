Arsenal report: Gunners could sign 'the new Patrick Vieira' to complete their midfield

Arsenal could complete a deal for the "new Patrick Vieira" this summer to complete their midfield.

With Mikel Arteta moving to more of a 4-3-3 in recent weeks, the Gunners have used Thomas Partey deepest in midfield with Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard having roaming roles either side of the Ghanian. It's largely expected that Arteta will add another midfielder this summer, however, with Fabian Ruiz having been linked.

But football.london have suggested that the north Londoners could repeat the transfer trick they pulled off with Martin Odegaard, by signing another youngster that Los Blancos highly rate.

Eduardo Camavinga moved to the Bernabeu last summer from Stade Rennais. The 19-year-old has been compared to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira for his physical, all-action style – and it's thought that Arteta was interested in securing the teenager before he ended up in the Spanish capital.

The Frenchman would be perfect in Xhaka's role of the 4-3-3, with his deftness on the ball and ability to affect all phases of play. Despite a transfer to Carlo Ancelotti's team last season, he may well be in reach, too.

Real Madrid currently have the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Federico Valverde ahead of Camavinga in the pecking order in LaLiga. Arsenal could well look for a loan next season before pursuing a permanent transfer at a later date.

Camavinga is valued at around £49.5m on Transfermarkt.

