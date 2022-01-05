Arsenal report: Manchester City have Bukayo Saka "on their radar", according to Gunners legend – and Saka may want to leave

Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka could be on the Manchester City shortlist of signings, according to Gunners legend Ray Parlour.

Saka is enjoying a phenomenal season leading Mikel Arteta's side to a top-four charge, just months after the heartbreak of missing the decisive penalty for England at Euro 2020. The 20-year-old is versatile, direct and superb 1v1 on the right-wing – and Parlour says that the Gunners will have trouble keeping him in future transfer windows.

Speaking on TalkSPORT the cult hero claimed, "You know what the hardest thing is going to be [for Arsenal]? Keeping their players.

"Saka must be on people’s radar all day long, a big side like Manchester City must be looking at him going, ‘he’ll improve our side’."

Saka signed a new deal at the Emirates Stadium in 2020, with interest from the likes of Liverpool in his services – and it's thought that the Gunners are considering offering him another long-term contract already, to reflect his increasing status in the Premier League. But the length that the deal took to conclude may worry fans who wonder how seriously Saka may consider a big bid from a club that regularly qualify for the Champions League and are title contenders.

Saka seems to be close with Jack Grealish, too. The pair have often been spotted on social media during England camps and the man with the all-time highest English transfer fee could well try and convince his mate to link up at Eastlands.

Other players could also be targets for big clubs – including City.

Nuno Tavares was rumoured to be interesting Pep Guardiola, given the Etihad outfit's lack of left-back cover, while Gabriel Martinelli has been described as a "talent of the century" by Jurgen Klopp. Emile Smith Rowe was a target for Aston Villa last season, too.

Luckily for Gooners, Gabriel Martinelli exclusively told FFT in 2020 that he wants to become an Arsenal legend, while Smith Rowe has similarly stated his desire to become a one-club player.