Arsenal transfer news: Gunners dealt blow in pursuit of Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia

Norwich have slapped a £40m price tag on Arsenal target Emiliano Buendia, according to reports.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder, who is starring in Norwich’s Championship promotion push.

Buendia was arguably the Canaries’ standout performer in the Premier League last season and he has continued that form in the second tier.

The Argentine has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 19 league games this term, helping Daniel Farke’s side to top spot.

Norwich are desperate to keep hold of Buendia as they target an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last time out.

And according to talkSPORT , Norwich will not accept any offers below £40m for their prized asset.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to bolster their creative options after a disappointing first half of the season.

Despite stringing together three consecutive wins, Mikel Arteta’s side remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Emile Smith Rowe has impressed in a No.10 role in recent weeks but Arsenal have still looked short of invention at times.

But Buendia, who plays on the right-hand side of the Norwich attack, could prove too expensive for the Gunners in the January window.

The Canaries sold Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey in the summer and are under no financial pressure to cash in on Buendia.

Arsenal are said to have already held talks with the 24-year-old’s agent, but the club’s hierarchy are not willing to meet Norwich’s asking price.

That could force Arteta to look elsewhere as he seeks to add strength in depth to the Arsenal squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Arsenal return to action against Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, before facing Crystal Palace in the Premier League next week.

