Arsenal transfer news: Gunners lead Spurs and Southampton in race for Frankfurt youngster Evan N'Dicka

Arsenal are best placed to beat Tottenham and Southampton to the signing of Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka in the summer, say reports.

The Premier League trio are tracking the development of the 21-year-old centre-back, who has impressed in the Bundesliga this season.

N’Dicka has made 10 league appearances to help Eintracht mount a surprise challenge for Champions League qualification.

SportBILD (via the Mirror) reports that the Gunners are leading the race for his signature due to their good relationship with his agent Michael N’Cho Ibou.

Ibou was involved in the deal that took Nicolas Pepe to the Emirates from Lille in 2019 and is well connected with the club.

N’Dicka could be a long-term successor to David Luiz, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

He has represented France at every age grade up to the Under-21s and has made 82 senior appearances for Frankfurt since his 2018 move from Auxerre.

