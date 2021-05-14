Arsenal transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur compete with the Gunners for Joachim Andersen

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete for the signing of Joachim Andersen, who has spent the year on loan at Fulham.

According to TeamTalk , both sides will battle it out to bring Andersen to the Premier League on a permanent basis as they look to strengthen at centre-back.

The 24-year-old Danish international is currently on loan at Craven Cottage from Lyon, where he made 32 appearances in all competitions last season.

In October, he was deemed surplus to requirements by the French club, joining Fulham’s battle to avoid relegation on transfer deadline day.

Although Scott Parker’s side were unsuccessful in their pursuit of survival, seeing their fate confirmed with a 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Monday, Andersen has impressed on an individual level.

Calm in possession and comfortable playing out from the back, he has also shown defensive nous, shoring up Fulham’s backline after a shaky start.

Andersen has often captained the club this season and demonstrated admirable consistency in testing circumstances, starting 29 consecutive league games.

Arsenal and Tottenham have suffered disappointing campaigns and are both in danger of missing out on European football next season.

Despite a surprise 1-0 win away to Chelsea, the Gunners remain in ninth and will look to continue rebuilding this summer.

Spurs are currently one point and two places better off, but have conceded more goals than Arsenal, having failed to settle on a preferred centre-back partnership.

Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon have all had spells in the team yet failed to convince.

Andersen is considered a reliable alternative, with experience of playing in the Netherlands, Italy, France and now England.

After starting his career at FC Twente, he spent two years with Sampdoria before joining Lyon for a club-record €30 million fee, which also made him the most expensive Danish player of all time.