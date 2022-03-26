Barcelona report: I won’t put club at risk to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, says Barca president

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he won't pursue a deal for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe this summer if it puts the club’s finances at risk.

The Catalan giants are among the clubs to be linked with the strikers, along with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

But Barcelona remain in a precarious financial situation, facing reported debts of €1.35 billion, which led to club icon Lionel Messi departing for PSG last summer.

“I will not talk about specific players, but I can tell you that we will not carry out any operation that puts the institution at risk,” Laporta told Mundo Deportivo (via Goal).

"It has been a maxim that we have followed since I became president again...we are going to continue with this philosophy, not to put the institution at risk with operations that, not even if we were already healthy, we would.

"So, you can talk about players, about big-money operations in which Barca is not going to lose its head.”

It has been widely reported that Haaland has a €75 million (£62.6m) release clause in his Dortmund contract, which becomes active this summer.

But he would also require a significant wage package, while agent Mino Raiola would take a substantial fee.

"Most of the players want to come to Barca, they like the club, the team, our philosophy, our way of working, of understanding football. And this is good, we are verifying it in many cases and daily,” Laporta added.

"They will have to adapt to the salary levels of Barca and to an economic structure of the operation that maintains the sustainability and balance of the club."

Laporta reiterated his point when asked about a possible bid for Mbappe, who is coming to the end of his contract, while pointing to the importance of maintaining team spirit.

"Here everyone is free to launch messages and proclamations and we already know that this is part of the world of football, that the big clubs are interested in great players,” he said.

"But I'm not going to enter, and you have to allow me not to talk about players because if I do, the only thing I can do is harm the interests of our club.

"If we talk about a player and we had the intention of signing him, we would increase the price.

"I want it to be clearly understood that we prioritise the team above all else, a reinforced team in each of its lines and what we do not participate in is elevating players or looking for players who are more than the team.”

