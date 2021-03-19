Barcelona transfer news: Three Premier League stars feature on Barca’s six-man summer transfer shortlist

New Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly drawn up a six-man transfer shortlist for the summer which includes Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Laporta started his second term in the role this week amid a turbulent period, with Lionel Messi’s future uncertain and the club in a perilous financial situation.

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Laporta has drawn up a list of targets, five of whom could be signed on free transfers.

Aguero’s future at City is up in the air, as his contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to agree a new deal.

Garcia’s deal is also set to run out and the defender has been heavily linked with a return to his boyhood club since last summer.

Liverpool star Wijnaldum looks set to end a five-year spell at Anfield unless a new contract is arranged in the next few months.

And Barca are also looking to convince out-of-contract stars like Memphis Depay at Lyon and David Alaba at Bayern Munich to come to Camp Nou.

The only exception to this approach remains Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland, who is likely to command a fee of more than £100 million this summer and is wanted by a string of Europe’s top clubs including Real Madrid, City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The report also states that current members of the Barca squad could be asked to accept fresh wage reductions as the La Liga giants look to cut costs.

