Brendan Rodgers the leading contender to replace Jose Mourinho as Tottenham boss - report

Brendan Rodgers is the frontrunner to replace Jose Mourinho as Tottenham manager, according to reports.

The Portuguese is under significant pressure after Spurs crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday.

Despite holding a 2-0 aggregate lead over Dinamo Zagreb following the first leg, Mourinho’s men contrived to suffer elimination following a 3-0 defeat in Croatia.

Tottenham have also slipped down the Premier League table in recent months, having sat at the summit of the standings in December.

Following a 2-1 loss to arch-rivals Arsenal last weekend, Spurs are now eighth ahead of Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Mourinho’s side will move to within three points of the top four if they beat Villa, but the manager will come under intense scrutiny should Tottenham be beaten.

Mourinho is under contract until 2023, and his £15m-a-year pay packet would make it costly for Spurs to dismiss him before then.

However, Daniel Levy could be forced to act if Tottenham’s form does not improve in the coming weeks.

And according to 90min , Rodgers is being lined up as a potential successor to the three-time Premier League winner.

The Northern Irishman has done an excellent job at Leicester, who face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Foxes are also in a healthy position in the Premier League, where they are seeking a top-four finish for the first time since their title triumph five years ago.

The report states that Tottenham have been looking for possible replacements for Mourinho since the turn of the year.

The club have compiled a lengthy list of contenders, but Rodgers is the man they have identified as their favourite.

However, it is not yet clear whether the 48-year-old would be willing to quit Leicester for Tottenham, particularly as his current employers are on the verge of securing Champions League football.

