Celtic boss Lennon backs defender Jullien to be ready for Livingston ‘battle’

Neil Lennon is sure his Celtic players will be fully prepared for the task that awaits them in Livingston.

Celtic are set to return to the venue where they suffered their only domestic defeat this season – their only other loss on the road came in Cluj after they had already won their Europa League group.

Centre-back Christopher Jullien apologised to Celtic fans after the 2-0 reverse in October for being “too nervous” and admitted Livi’s forwards had handed him a “wake-up call” after Lyndon Dykes capped a fine performance with a goal.

Celtic went on to beat Livi 4-0 at Parkhead two months later to record their first win over Gary Holt’s team in four attempts and Lennon believes Jullien and his team-mates will be ready for battle on Wednesday night.

“He played really well in the home game against Livingston a few months later,” Lennon said. “I think he has got accustomed to the British game.

“Look, we are under no illusions, it’s going to be a battle and we have to earn the right to play.

“Everyone talks about the pitch, we have played on many artificial pitches this season.

“We are going to have to roll our sleeves up and do the dirty side of the game well.”

Livingston are aiming for an eighth consecutive home win.

Lennon, who has a fitness doubt over Kristoffer Ajer, added: “It’s a tough game. There is no question.

“Their home form is excellent and they are a big, strong team. They can play three at the back or four at the back. We are under no illusions how difficult it is going to be. It’s going to be a very tough game and not for the faint-hearted.

“They can be direct, they have good energy, they are a threat at set-plays and they do it very well. We have to overcome that and match whatever they throw at us, and then better it.

“We have got to be at our best and focused and concentrated, and we have to be physically strong as well.”