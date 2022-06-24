Chelsea report: Blues could make six new signings this summer

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have reportedly identified six potential signings for the current transfer window.

The Blues have yet to make any additions this summer, but there could be a fair few new faces through the door at Stamford Bridge over the next couple of months.

New owner Todd Boehly - who is standing in as sporting director after the departure of Marina Granovskaia earlier this week - is said to have given Thomas Tuchel £200 million to spend on revamping his squad.

Romelu Lukaku's imminent loan return to Inter Milan (opens in new tab) may set in motion a move for Manchester City (opens in new tab) and England (opens in new tab) star Raheem Sterling, who is believed to be a top target.

But that might only be the beginning of the Chelsea's attacking, with The Athletic's David Ornstein (opens in new tab) claiming that Leeds winger Raphinha is on the Blues' radar.

Ornstein reported on Wednesday that Leeds (opens in new tab) had rejected an offer from Arsenal (opens in new tab) for the Brazil international - one of three Chelsea are thought to be keeping tabs on.

According to Metro (opens in new tab), the Blues are also interested in Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus - despite Arsenal appearing close to completing a deal for the 25-year-old (opens in new tab) - while The Sun are reporting that Tuchel has been urged by his players to sign Richarlison from Everton.

The other area where Chelsea particularly need to strengthen this summer is in defence; centre-back Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already left, with right-back and captain Cesar Azpiliceuta expected to follow suit.

Netherlands centre-half Matthijs De Ligt could join from Juventus (opens in new tab) - and, according to the Express (opens in new tab), Lens' Jonathan Clauss is being lined up as a possible successor to Azpilicueta.