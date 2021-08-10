Chelsea transfer news: Arsenal face Italian competition for Tammy Abraham

Arsenal are facing stiff competition for the signature of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

The Blues are closing in on the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku, who is set to re-join the club from Inter.

The Belgium international could even be in line for his second debut when Thomas Tuchel's side begin the new Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lukaku's arrival for a second spell at Stamford Bridge means Abraham will soon be leaving the club.

The academy product has never really convinced Tuchel of his worth, with the German often preferring a false nine system during his first half-season at the helm.

West Ham had been weighing up a move for Abraham, but their interest seems to have cooled.

Arsenal remain in the hunt for the 23-year-old, but Goal reports that two Serie A side are also interested.

The first of those is Roma, who are now under the management of Jose Mourinho.

Edin Dzeko is said to be close to signing for Inter as Lukaku's replacement, which would in turn leave Roma short of options up front.

Mourinho is considering a swoop for Abraham, who may well value the chance to work under the former Chelsea boss at the Stadio Olimpico.

Atalanta are also interested in Abraham and would be able to offer him Champions League football following their top-four finish in Serie A last season.

Atalanta look set to lose Duvan Zapatar to Inter and have identified Abraham as a potential replacement.

The Daily Mail gives Roma the edge, and Chelsea might prefer Abraham to join a non-Premier League club.

The above reports suggest that the Giallorossi are looking at a loan deal with an option to buy Abraham for £34m.

That is the fee Chelsea are holding out for, but they could insist on an obligation to buy if Roma are not able to stump up the cash immediately.

One thing is for sure: Abraham does not have much of a future in west London.

