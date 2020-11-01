Chelsea transfer news: Blues plan £8m bid for Bosnian defender in January

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic in the January transfer window, according to reports in Sweden.

The Blues were the most active team in the summer market, spending more than £200m to bring in the likes of Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea also bolstered their centre-back options by signing Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr on free transfers, although the latter is spending this season on loan at Porto.

Conceding goals was a major problem for Frank Lampard’s side last term, with Chelsea possessing the worst defensive record among those sides who finished in the top half of the Premier League.

The Blues were also porous in the opening weeks of the current campaign, but they have now kept four clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

However, Lampard is still keen to bolster his backline further and Expressen report that Ahmedhodzic is on his radar.

The 6ft 4in centre-half spent three years at Nottingham Forest earlier in his career, but he made just one senior appearance for the club.

Ahmedhodzic moved to Malmo in 2019 and spent last season on loan at Danish outfit Hobro.

He has been in fine form since returning to Sweden this term, though, and Chelsea are keeping close tabs on his progress.

Ahmedhodzic is a Bosnia-Herzegovina international, although he spent his youth career representing Sweden at various age groups.

Chelsea believe a £7.2m bid could be enough to prise the defender away from Malmo in January.

They are reportedly ready to offer Ahmedhodzic a five-year deal, and the player would no doubt jump at the chance to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner.

Lampard’s side are next in action on Wednesday when they face Rennes in the Champions League.

