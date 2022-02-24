Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Everything you need to know, including date, time, seeds and fixtures
How to watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw, plus who's in it, where the final is and more
The Europa Conference League last-16 draw will take place on Friday, with coverage readily available around the world.
This season's Europa Conference League features some big European clubs, including the likes of Roma, Basel, Leicester, Celtic, Marseille and Fenerbahce - on Friday morning, we'll get to find who plays who in the next round of the competition.
Here's how to watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw...
Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Where can I watch?
As ever, the Europa Conference League draw will be broadcast on BT Sport - the official UK broadcaster of the tournament.
Coverage will also be available on YouTube and UEFA.com. You can watch for free on there.
The Europa Conference League last-16 draw will take place on Friday, February 25 in Nyon at 2pm GMT. It follows by the last-16 draw for the Europa League, which will start at 11am GMT.
Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Who's in the draw?
The draw features 16 teams: The eight group winners from the Europa Conference League group stage and the eight winners from the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Those already qualified (from the group stage) are: AZ Alkmaar, Basel, Copenhagen, Feyenoord, Gent, LASK, Rennes and Roma.
These teams will be joined by those who make it through the play-offs. The scores after the first leg of the play-off fixtures are as follows:
Midtjylland 1-0 PAOK
Fenerbahce 2-3 Slavia Prague
PSV 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Rapid Wien 2-1 Vitesse
Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Leicester City 4-1 Randers
Marseille 3-1 Qarabag
Sparta Prague 0-1 Partizan Belgrade
The eight teams who won their Europa Conference League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who win their play-off tie. No team can play a club from their own country. The sides who finished top of their Europa Conference League groups will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.
Europa League last-16 draw: When is the next round?
The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17. The quarters will take place on April 7 and 14, the semis on April 18 and May 5 and the final, which will be held in Tirana, is scheduled for May 26.
