Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
The television rights are owned by BT Sport this season, with every fixture broadcast live in the United Kingdom.
Here, FFT explains what the next Europa League games are, and how you can watch every game from anywhere in the world.
What are the next Europa League games on TV?
Thursday, February 18 - Europa League Round of 32, 1st leg - UK clubs
5.55pm GMT: Real Sociedad vs Manchester United
Available to watch on BT Sport 1
5.55pm GMT: Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur
Available to watch on BT Sport 2
5.55pm GMT: Slavia Prague vs Leicester City
Available to watch on BT Sport ESPN
8pm GMT: Antwerp vs Glasgow Rangers
Available to watch on BT Sport 3
8pm GMT: Benfica vs Arsenal
Available to watch on BT Sport 2
Thursday, February 18 - Europa League Round of 32, 1st leg - Other clubs
5.55pm GMT - Available to watch on BT Sport Digital Exclusive
Crvena Zvezda v AC Milan
Dynamo Kiev v Club Brugge
FC Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb
Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven
SC Braga v Roma
Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen
8pm GMT - Available to watch on BT Sport Digital Exclusive
Granada v Napoli
Lille v Ajax
Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk
Molde v Hoffenheim
Red Bull Salzburg v Villarreal
Use a VPN to watch Europa League football from outside your country
If you're out of the country for a round of Europa League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you've paid up for a subscription and still want to watch without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal
NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps
A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal
Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price
It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!
How to watch the Europa League live for UK subscribers
BT Sport is the main player this season.
How to watch the Europa League live for US subscribers
CBS are the Europa League rights holders – subscription plans start from as little as $5.99 a month.
Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.
How to watch the Europa League live for Canadian subscribers
DAZN subscribers can watch every single Europa League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.
Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.
How to watch the Europa League live for Australian subscribers
Optus Sport are offering every game of the Europa League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.
To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.
How to watch the Europa League live stream for New Zealand subscribers
SKY Sport are the Europa League providers in New Zealand.
Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.
