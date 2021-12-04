European transfer news: Manchester City and Barcelona hold Ferran Torres talks

Barcelona have reportedly made an approach to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City in January.

Recently-appointed Barca boss Xavi is said to want to boost his attacking options in the next transfer window, with Torres' City teammate Raheem Sterling reported to be among several other options the Blaugrana have considered.

According to ESPN, though, City are keen to keep hold of Torres and talks over a potential deal have thus far proved fruitless for Barca.

The 21-year-old has been out for almost two months with a foot injury, but he has scored twice in four Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this term.

When asked about Torres' future earlier this week, Guardiola responded that it was not his place to discuss, saying:

"You have to go Txiki [Begiristain, City's director of football] or the agent of Ferran — or Barca — I'm not the guy to talk about it.

"We call some players from other club when we're interested, so I can understand. I would prefer not, but it is what it is."

These latest reports come amid rumours linking City with a move for Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has been one of the most prolific front men in Europe in 2021/22, racking up 19 goals for club and country already.