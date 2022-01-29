Newcastle United have the money to sign anyone in the world. So… why aren't they?

It's a sensible enough question when you think about it. There's nothing stopping the Toon from buying Bayern Munich's entire team – and yet they're targeting more modest signings as they look to fight a relegation battle before they get carried away with signing Galacticos.

We spoke to Jose Enrique earlier this wee in association with BoyleSports football betting and we thought we'd ask him all about it, though. Why doesn't his former club just go out and get Kylian Mbappe, if they're that rich? And will Newcastle get to the point where they sign superstars?

"First of all, Mbappe would not go to Newcastle," Enrique smiled. "Mbappe is going to go to Madrid, to Liverpool, to City – he can go anywhere in the world he wants. PSG, even – they have all the money to keep him. Newcastle just have to be realistic with the situation that they are in and maybe in a few years’ time, depending on where they are, they will be able to sign these players.

"The fans deserve to have a top team in the league. I would love that for Newcastle but I like what they’re doing, signing the players that they need and not just doing what Manchester City did when they signed Robinho. Trippier has come because of a massive contract – that’s the reality – but Eddie knows him from Burnley and knows what he’s going to bring to the team.

ENRIQUE SPEAKS TO FFT "I'd never heard of it": Jose Enrique talks about the movie, Goal!

"He’s a young manager who knows the league and has done really well at the bottom of the table with a very small budget compared to everyone else. Now he’s going to do good things with Newcastle. I was a bit scared that they were going to start like Manchester City and bring in names to the side that they didn’t need.

"Maybe later down the line they can bring in bigger players who match their ambition but right now, they need players who want to fight and try to help the team to stay in the division."

