Harry Kane says he is enjoying learning from "one of highest level managers" in Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane has praised Jose Mourinho as "one of the highest level managers" in football.

Mourinho has enjoyed a positive start to his Tottenham career, overseeing four victories in five Premier League games.

Spurs climbed up to fifth place in the table following Sunday's 2-1 defeat of Wolves and now sit just three points behind Chelsea, who they host on Sunday.

And Kane says he is relishing the opportunity to continue learning from Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge.

“Obviously you guys know I got on very well with Poch and I respect Poch very, very, very much,” he said.

“But Mourinho’s got his own style, his own way of doing things. For me, it is about learning that way.

“Obviously my top-level career has only been with one manager, so for me it’s good to experience new things, see how different managers work. Mourinho’s one of the highest level managers in our sport, so I can only learn from him.”

“It’s hard to say [what Mourinho has changed]. These results we weren’t picking up earlier in the season for one reason or another. Little things went our way towards the end.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, everyone’s ready, wants to work, wants to impress. But it’s important over this month, a busy period, and in January that we carry it on. It’s not just for an early period.

“We’ve been feeling good. We’ve scored goals in pretty much every game we’ve played with the new manager in charge so if we can get it right, grind out results like that throughout the season we’ll be OK.

“If we can win [against Chelsea] and push into the top four, then we have fixtures over the Christmas period that we feel like we can definitely win. But I don’t want to say anything now and go there and lose next weekend!

"We’re in a good spot – just one loss in five in the Premier League – but we’ve got to try to win next week and push into the top four. We knew how much it meant, with Chelsea losing (to Bournemouth on Saturday) it meant even more.

“Wolves played very well, but we found a way to win and that’s all that matters.”

READ MORE

Even now, appointing Mikel Arteta as manage would be a major risk for Arsenal

Long read: It's not the economy, stupid – how football cost Labour a general election

Eddie Howe deserves more credit for his ability to turn around Bournemouth's winless slumps