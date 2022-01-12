Liverpool report: Reds ready to sign Real Madrid star Fede Valverde

Liverpool are readying a big bid for Real Madrid star Fede Valverde.

That's according to El Nacional, who are reporting that the Uruguayan is unsettled in the Spanish capital. With Jurgen Klopp a huge fan of the 23-year-old, the Reds could be about to pay top dollar for his signature.

Valverde could cost around €80m to bring to Anfield but even that is a snip compared to his release clause. The midfielder signed an extension to his Los Blancos deal last summer that is believed to include a €1 billion release clause.

Having joined from Penarol in 2016, Valverde has massively impressed in his six years in LaLiga. Klopp is set to be a fan for the player's dynamism, tough-tackling and engine, with Valverde seeming like the perfect fit for the Merseysiders' flat, workmanlike midfield behind the mercurial front three.

While Valverde would be a stunning signing, however, there's reason to believe the deal might be difficult to make.

Real Madrid will not want to lose one of their most prized assets – especially one with the rest of his career ahead of him. The central midfielder might be fighting with the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga for a spot in the centre of the park but given that his contract runs out in 2027, Valverde would be very expensive.

Liverpool, meanwhile have been linked with much more cost-effective solutions to their midfield problems. Todd Cantwell is reportedly available for under £20m in this winter window, while Franck Kessie will be released by AC Milan at the end of the season for free.

The Reds have been decimated in the midfield this term by injury and illness, with all of their central midfield options being unavailable at one point or another.

More Liverpool news

TRANSFER REPORT 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' to join for a bargain – thanks to a release clause trick

TEAM NEWS ‘We need him desperately’ – Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

FA CUP Steve Morison relishing Liverpool test after Cardiff beat Preston in FA Cup