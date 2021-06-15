Liverpool to trial rail seating at Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly one of five Premier League clubs to run a safety rail seating trialm after a recommendation from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA).

Around 7,800 seats are said to be installed with safety rails, with 1,800 of those positioned at the back of the Kop. The rest will be placed in the lower tier of the Anfield Road stand - which was given the green light to be expanded by a further 7,000 seats on Tuesday.

Liverpool are said to have been exploring the possibility of installing persistent standing at Anfield for a number of years, now. This recent review from the SGSA, however, means that the Red can bring in the safety rails beore the new Premier League season kicks off in August.

The club has stressed, though, that this is not "safe standing". Anfield will remain an all-seater stadium with these new areas simply on trial.

The Anfield Road stand, meanwhile, is set for an exciting new development. Thanks to the city’s planning committee approving plans, redeverlopment, will increase the stadium’s capacity by around 7,000, taking Anfield’s overall capacity to more than 61,000.

The plans for this specific stand redevlopment has been subject to approval by local residents, businesses, fans and stakeholders.

Season ticket holders impacted by the changes of the Anfield rail seating will also be contacted to discuss the details and will apparently be offered a more traditional seat if they wish to have one.