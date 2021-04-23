Liverpool transfer news: Reds chase Czech teenage starlet but set to miss out on long-term target

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Slavia Prague striker Adam Hlozek ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp and the club’s recruitment team are keen to freshen up Liverpool’s squad after a disappointing season.

The Reds have been unable to defend their Premier League title, and they were also knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

As well as improving their first-team options, Liverpool are looking towards the future.

And the 18-year-old Hlozek is one of the young players to have caught their attention, reports Football Insider .

The striker has emerged as a highly-rated prospect this season, and Liverpool scouts have been impressed by his development.

Despite his tender age, the club’s talent-spotters believe Hlozek is ready to fight for a place in the first-team squad.

The teenager has missed a large chunk of the season with a foot injury, but he has still managed to contribute five goals and eight assists in 16 games.

However, the Reds look set to miss out on long-term goalkeeping target Ugurcan Cakir.

The Trabzonspor shot-stopper has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, as the Premier League Champions seek an upgrade on No.2 Adrian.

Cakir was a contender to replace Simon Mignolet back in 2019, but Liverpool ultimately opted for Alisson Becker.

They did hope to finally bring the Turkey international to Anfield this summer, but Borussia Dortmund have stolen a march on Liverpool in the race to sign him, according to Team Talk .

Klopp and co. are now expected to turn their attention elsewhere, with Adrian likely to depart this summer.

Liverpool rate Caoimhin Kelleher, who has deputised for Alisson on occasion this term, but the 22-year-old is still at the start of his career.

Klopp’s side return to Premier League action against Newcastle on Saturday.

