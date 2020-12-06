Liverpool transfer news: Reds join Chelsea and Manchester United in race for Sebastian Walukiewicz

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz, according to reports.

The Poland international put pen to paper on a new contract with the Sardinian side this week, but that has not ended the interest in him from elsewhere.

As well as the three Premier League clubs, Inter are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, according to Corriere dello Sport.

However, the Italian outlet suggests Cagliari will hold out for £54m, which could dissuade Chelsea, Liverpool and United from following up on their interest.

SPECIAL OFFER Subscribe to FourFourTwo for just £9.99 a quarter

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be on the lookout for a new centre-half after Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk both suffered serious knee injuries.

Liverpool also lost Dejan Lovren in the summer and opted against signing a replacement for the experienced Croatian.

That has left them short of options in the middle of the backline in recent weeks, with Fabinho often forced to fill in.

Nathaniel Phillips has also emerged as an option after spending last season on loan at Stuttgart in the German second division.

Liverpool are thought to be weighing up their options as they consider dipping into the transfer market for a new centre-back next month.

Chelsea and United have also been monitoring Walukiewicz, who joined Cagliari from Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin in 2019.

Thiago Silva has enjoyed an impressive start to his career at Stamford Bridge, but the 36-year-old is not a long-term option.

United are also in the market for another defender, with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly having been linked with the exit door.

Offering to loan Walukiewicz back to Cagliari could help Chelsea, Liverpool or United get a deal over the line.

However, it is unlikely that the Pole will move on in January given that he has only just signed a new deal with Cagliari.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

ALSO READ

RANKED! Every Premier League team's best possible front three

FEATURE Does Jorginho have a future at Chelsea? He may have to find one

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world